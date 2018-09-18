

CTV Ottawa





Some scary moments for transit users Monday night after a bus caught fire with on the Queensway.

Kayla Madere was on the bus, travelling eastbound on the 417, when she says a tow truck driver starting honking his horn at the bus to get it to pull over. The driver didn't realize the back of the bus was on fire. It pulled off the highway near Blair, when the fire started to get bigger.

A small explosion can be seen and heard as flames engulf the back of the bus. Madere says everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured.

Fire crews contained the blaze and extinguished it quickly.

It's not clear yet whether OC Transpo is investigating the incident.