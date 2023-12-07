Bundle up! Cold temperatures to grip Ottawa for the next two days
A cold and snowy Thursday is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa, but relief is on the way this weekend from the bone-chilling temperatures.
The temperature was minus 12 C at 6 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like minus 17 degrees.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for period of snow this morning. The snow will end near noon then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. High minus 5 C.
Cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 7 C.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. High minus 2 C.
The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers. High plus 5 C.
Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High plus 3 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 2 C and a low of minus 9 C.
