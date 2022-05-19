Bryan Adams will perform in Ottawa this fall

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams will be stopping in Ottawa this fall as part of a cross-Canada tour.

The 62-year-old is playing the Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, Oct. 7, one of 25 stops on his Canadian tour.

The tour is in support of Adams’s 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, which was released in March.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.ca.