OTTAWA -- High winds and dry grass caused a campfire in a resident's yard in Ottawa's south end to burn out of control, burning two acres of land and forcing the closure of a highway.

A brush fire forced the brief closure of Highway 416 in Ottawa's south end Friday afternoon.

Ottawa firefighters responded to a 911 call at 12:55 p.m. from a passing motorist on Highway 416 reporting a grass fire spreading towards the highway just north of the Rideau River.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, two acres of the field had been consumed by the fire just off of Reevecraig Road South.

Firefighters from the North Grenville Fire Services helped Ottawa firefighters battle the blaze from the highway side of the field.

"Crews shuttled water with tanker vehicles from the nearby river, soaking the vegetation surrounding the fire and used chainsaws to remove burning trees to ensure the fire was fully extinguished," said Ottawa Fire Services in a statement.

"An off-road vehicle was used to transport equipment and personnel into the field to battle the blaze.

As smoke blew across the highway, the OPP briefly closed the highway for the safety of motorists.

Ottawa fire says what started as a campfire in a resident's yard grew out of control when the wind picked, pushing the fire across the dry grass. The fire entered the wooded strip dividing two fields before jumping over a small creek and spreading towards the highway.

Ottawa Fire Services has issued an Open Air Fire Ban, meaning all outdoor fires are prohibited.