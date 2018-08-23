

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





City crews are on scene of a broken water main on Cobourg St. near Tormey St. in Lowertown.

Reports started coming in at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

A large hole has opened in part of the street, forcing OC Transpo to detour buses and suspend service at stops along Cobourg.

Route 7, 17 and 19 are detoured between Rideau and Heney due to broken water main. Stops 4068, 1692, 6822 and 6823 will not be in use. — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) August 23, 2018

The City of Ottawa says lanes are reduced in the area.

Cobourg reduced to 1 lane with alternating traffic from Beausoleil to Tormey - broken watermain. Duration unknown. #otttraffic — Ottawa_Traffic (@Ottawa_Traffic) August 23, 2018

