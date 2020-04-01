BROCKVILLE -- Brockville Police are treating the deaths of a man and a woman in a home as a murder-suicide.

Police say officers were asked to conduct a wellness check on a person living at a home on Richards Street early Wednesday morning.

When officers forced their way into the home, they discovered the bodies of a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman.

A young child was also found unharmed inside the home. The child is said to be in good health, and is now in the care of the Children’s Aid Society.

Police say the man and the woman were in a domestic relationship, but provided no other details.

Brockville Police Chief Scott Fraser says an officer launched an investigation after receiving reports about posts on Facebook.

“Social media had come forward, there had been some posts, then people contacting us about the posts.”

Fraser says the investigation will take some time, and is asking people to respect the family’s privacy.

“We go a number of years without anything and then certain years things happen. Lumping it into a yearly basis is pretty tough, but let’s just say it’s a very unorthodox occurrence for our community and certainly something we don’t see on a daily basis. We know there is no danger to the public at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.