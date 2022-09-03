Brockville, Ont. food bank welcomes families, raises awareness with 1st annual fun fair
The Brockville and Area Food Bank held an event on Saturday to thank the community for all their support, and to fundraise and bring awareness to the hunger problem that is affecting the region.
With the help of sponsors like Mark Neuman Desjardins Insurance, the first ever Dare to Care Family Fun Fair was free for anyone to attend.
"We're just trying to support Brockville and donate a lot of money to the food bank because it's really well needed," said the Stone family, admiring the horses on site.
It's the first fundraiser the food bank has held in almost 10 years, when they held a capital campaign to build their warehouse in 2013.
"We wanted to make the fair really inclusive and family friendly," said Brockville and Area Food Bank Executive Director Hailie Jack. "A place where people can come out and celebrate exactly what the food bank is about and really feel how joyful of a place we are."
Jack said they have noticed an increase in users in recent months, up 45 per cent from this time last year.
"September and heading into Christmas is historically our busy season, so the fact that we're already seeing it 45 per cent busier is very telling that we are coming into a much busier season," she added.
"We've had 13 per cent new people this year coming in so those are people that have never had to come to a food bank before," Jack noted. "We're seeing a lot of people returning who might not have had to in a long time; our senior percentage has gone up also."
A pay what you can breakfast was offered and a silent auction was held inside the Brockville Legion, thanks to donations from local businesses.
New posters also adorned the walls, raising advocacy of the need for more affordable housing in the area and listing food bank stats.
"Food banks don’t want to exist, we want to close our doors," Jack said. "Canadians should have money to purchase their own food so continuing advocacy is so important.
"We are just preparing for a busy fall, making sure that we are there and available to help and definitely to drop the stigma," she added. "If you need the help, come in and see us. We are just like a grocery store and we have a lot of fun and I think that's shown today."
Children enjoyed bouncy castles, had their faces painted and there was even a fortune-teller on site.
"I love that Brockville is the type of community where lots of people come to try and pitch in wherever they can, and that's the same with businesses," said the O'Connor family.
Their son Logan said the pancakes were his favourite part.
"I think it's important to come out and support the community," they said. "Brockville is such a great place to live and there are lots of young families and some people need help, and it's always good to come out and pitch in."
The food bank also teamed up with the Cooperative Care Centre to help with the event. It was formed in 2020 to help find a place for those in need and facing homelessness.
"The food bank, they have been really big supporters of us and I think that’s a really good way to help them out as well and when Hailie approached us we were all in," said Shane Melcher.
"This is really giving back to the community. The community, just like many other communities, it's been hard for people, so this is way to kind of reach out and support those families that are in need," he said. "It was a no brainer for us. It's really good to see all these people come out and support a good cause."
"It's important for places and non-profits to work together," added Jack. "We have a lot of non-profits that we work with but the cooperative care centre is one that is always there for us."
The event was also scheduled to kick off hunger action month, with the city of Brockville naming Sept. 26 Hunger Awareness Day.
"I'm really, really proud of my team, thankful to my volunteers and overwhelmed by the support of our community and the people coming out," Jack said. "Lots of smiles here today."
Jack said the goal is to hold this event yearly going forward.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Defendants in convoy lawsuit want $450K from donation fund to appear before commission
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques says today's decision to scrub the launch of NASA's new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight.
Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges
A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday.
Ontario man 'lucky to be alive' after being run over by car in a road rage incident
An Ontario man says he is lucky to be alive after a driver followed him home and ran him over in an alleged road rage incident last week.
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Enoki mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled for possible Listeria contamination
Testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has led to a recall of an Enoki mushroom product in British Columbia for potential bacterial contamination.
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area.
'Beautiful, one-of-a-kind cities are under water:' Floods in Pakistan worry Canadians
Pakistani officials say flooding caused by an unprecedented monsoon season, and fuelled by climate change, is like nothing they have seen before. About 33 million people in villages, towns and cities were caught off guard by the swiftness and power of the floods and hundreds have died.
These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding
As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here. CTVNews.ca looks at the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding.
Atlantic
-
No public broadcast for RCMP officer's testimony about N.S. mass shooter
The testimony of an RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a 'friend' of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will not be publicly broadcast when he appears before the inquiry investigating the rampage.
-
Calls grow to allocate N.B.’s $135.5M surplus to health care
On Thursday, Premier Blaine Higgs didn’t say no to investing more in healthcare – only that he wants to see plans for programs that work.
-
Nova Scotia landlord who struggled to evict tenants seeks reform of system
The financial and emotional stress of evicting tenants who are months behind on rent has made Patricia Celan into an advocate for reforming Nova Scotia's tenancy system to include an enforcement division.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating North York collision involving OPP cruiser that left 17-year-old boy seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a collision in North York early Saturday morning involving a civilian vehicle and an OPP cruiser left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries and resulted in three other individuals being arrested.
-
Ontario students return to classrooms next week amid fears that COVID-19 could once again disrupt learning
More than two million public school students will return to their classrooms next week for the start of what educators hope will be a much more normal academic year, with mask mandates lifted and extracurricular activities set to be revived.
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after CAQ candidate's banner photoshopped with dripping blood
Quebec police have arrested a suspect after CAQ candidate in Chauveau Sylvain Lévesque's election banner was photoshopped with blood dripping down it.
-
Study finds 57 per cent of young Quebecers have been cyber-stalked
More than half (57 per cent) of Quebecers between the ages of 10 and 18 have experienced cyberbullying, according to a study commissioned by online protection company McAfee.
-
CAQ promises private Quebec medical centres to relieve congestion in the system
The Coalition Avenir Quebec is promising to build a pair of private medical centres that would provide services that would be free and reimbursed by medicare.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay app aims redirect online shoppers to local retailers
The One Red Maple app is up and running, which aims to redirect online shoppers to locally owned stores selling the same products as corporate chains, all to encourage customers to shop local.
-
Fundraiser helps community mental health support in Sudbury
A cheque was presented to the Northern Initiative for Social Action, also known as NISA, on Thursday. It was money raised in the Defeat Depression Walk held back in May at Bell Park.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Defendants in convoy lawsuit want $450K from donation fund to appear before commission
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa have asked a court to unfreeze $450,000 in donations they received so they can pay for lawyers to represent them at an upcoming public inquiry into the Emergencies Act.
London
-
Stolen vehicle smashes into police cruisers: Saugeen Shores police
Saugeen Shores police say two cruisers sustained heavy damage after getting hit by a stolen vehicle.
-
Ontario students return to classrooms next week amid fears that COVID-19 could once again disrupt learning
More than two million public school students will return to their classrooms next week for the start of what educators hope will be a much more normal academic year, with mask mandates lifted and extracurricular activities set to be revived.
-
Some hosts selling, other tempted to go underground following new short-term rental licencing rules
London’s decision to licence Airbnb, Vrbo, and other short-term rentals has already had a chilling effect on the industry. “We’ve made the decision to close our business, sell other portions of our business off,” says Adam Wayland as he packs his belongings in preparation to sell his home in east London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'Serious incident' in The Maples sends one to hospital
Winnipeg Police are on the scene in The Maples after a serious incident overnight.
-
'He's allowed everywhere': family soured on Airbnb after service dog push back
A Manitoba family is hoping their bad experience with an Airbnb host who tried to cancel their booking because of a service dog will educate others about human rights.
-
New Siloam laundry van means more jobs for those experiencing homelessness
A new van at Siloam mission is creating more jobs for Winnipeg's most vulnerable population.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man assaults off-duty police officer, three others: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Kitchener man they say assaulted an off-duty officer and three other people.
-
U of G welcomes record number of students moving in, retrofits rooms to accommodate more students
A record number of University of Guelph students will be moving into their new homes on campus over the weekend.
-
A dozen displaced after fire at Waterloo student house
As post-secondary students move to Waterloo over the course of the long weekend, around 12 are now looking for another place to live.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal altercation on Banff Avenue early Saturday
Banff RCMP are investigating after a violent altercation that left a 27-year-old man dead early Saturday.
-
Calgary firefighter shares creative passion ahead of Lego Masters TV show appearance
Stephen Joo is a Calgary firefighter by occupation, but in his spare time he can often be found spending countless hours putting together incredible creations out of Lego bricks.
-
Man seriously injured in southwest Calgary incident
Calgary police are investigated after a man was seriously injured in an early Saturday morning incident that took place in southwest Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
-
Record number of enrollments for U of S
Enrollment at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has seen a small increase of 0.05 per cent for a total of 22,065.
-
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
The board of a Saskatchewan Bible camp says it has been "looking extensively" into an exorcism that allegedly occurred in mid-July where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
Edmonton
-
Man killed in shooting at convenience store in Maskwacis
Police arrested one person after a 27-year-old man was killed following an incident at a convenience store in Maskwacis on Thursday.
-
Shots fired at Sherwood Park business, RCMP investigating
Strathcona RCMP are investigating after someone shot the front window of a business in Sherwood Park Saturday.
-
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.
Vancouver
-
Three-alarm fire at Surrey home displaces residents
Five people have been displaced after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning that drew dozens of firefighters to the Newton area.
-
Wedding band lost in Penticton Channel 17 years ago returned to owners ahead of 20th anniversary
A wedding band has been returned to a B.C. couple for a reunion 17 years in the making.
-
Need a little space? A Hobbit Hole in Vancouver throws open its round doors
a Vancouver woman who created a 'Hobbit Hole' in her backyard is now opening it up to anyone who needs some solitude or a brief escape.
Regina
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect facing new charge after crossbows allegedly seized from his home: RCMP
The suspect who was at the centre of an August Amber Alert is facing a new charge after crossbows were allegedly seized from his home.
-
Peepeekisis Cree Nation is the new owner of Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa
Peepeekisis Cree Nation is now the official owner of Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.