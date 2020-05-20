OTTAWA -- It's going to feel a bit like summer this week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday calls for sunshine and above-average temperatures, with a high of 23°C by the afternoon.

The average high of this time of year is around 20°C.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of 9°C, which is in line with seasonal norms.

Thursday's high is even warmer, at 25°C, while Friday could see a high of 27°C. Both days will be cloud-free.

The long-term outlook for the weekend also includes lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-to-high 20s.