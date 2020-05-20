Bring on the heat: sunny with above-average temperatures Wednesday
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 5:28AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 20, 2020 7:14AM EDT
OTTAWA -- It's going to feel a bit like summer this week.
Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday calls for sunshine and above-average temperatures, with a high of 23°C by the afternoon.
The average high of this time of year is around 20°C.
Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of 9°C, which is in line with seasonal norms.
Thursday's high is even warmer, at 25°C, while Friday could see a high of 27°C. Both days will be cloud-free.
The long-term outlook for the weekend also includes lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-to-high 20s.
