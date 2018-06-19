

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Renfrew.

The Town of Renfrew and the Renfrew County District Health Unit has issued the Boil Water Advisory for all properties located north of the Bonnechere River. The advisory applies to all residents that utilize water for personal use and all businesses that may provide drinking water to members of the public.

The advisory was issued on Monday following a loss of pressure in the water distribution system following a watermain break.

Residents are being told not to use the water for drinking, making infant formula or juices, making ice, washing fruits, vegetables or brushing teeth.

Water should be brought to a rapid rolling boil for one minute before it’s safe to drink.