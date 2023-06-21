Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.

The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.

The Department of National Defence says the bodies were found in the Ottawa River Tuesday evening, hours after the military helicopter crashed during a training exercise.

"Tragically, neither member survived," DND said in a statement, adding the names of the deceased individuals will not be released.

A crew of four were on the aircraft when it crashed in the Ottawa River just after midnight Tuesday in Petawawa.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of these two members," Gen. Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence staff, said in a statement. "They served with honour, proudly devoting their lives to Canada with tremendous professionalism and selfless service. Their loss is devastating, and we stand in grief with their families, friends, and teammates during this time of great sorrow."

The commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force says the hearts of the RCAF members are "heavy with the news from Garrison Petawawa about the loss of two members of the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron."

"There are no words to describe a loss as tragic as this. On behalf of the entire Air Force family, Chief Warrant Officer Hall and I offer our deepest condolences and support to the families, friends and loved ones of all those affected by this accident," Lieut.-Gen. Eric Kenny said in a statement.

The military says the two other members of the crew rescued by Garrison Petawawa firefighters Tuesday morning were treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.

"The full range of support is being provided to the families of the two deceased members, the two surviving air crew members and their families, and to the members of 450 Squadron and Garrison Petawawa at this difficult time," DND said.

Approximately 110 Canadian Armed Forces members, along with Ontario Provincial Police and the Petawawa and Pembroke fire departments, were involved in the search efforts.

The Department of National Defence says the crash is now the focus of an investigation by the RCAF's Directorate of Flight Safety.

The incident has hit the small military community 150 kilometres west of Ottawa hard.

"We are one big family and when you go through a very emotional time like this, it's going to take this family to work together, to support the families and support each other through this tragedy," Petawawa Mayor Gary Serviss said.

Governor General Mary Simon issued a statement, offering condolences to the families and loved ones.

"As commander-in-chief, I have seen first-hand the loyalty, integrity, courage, excellence and dedication with which the members of the Canadian Armed Forces do their job," Simon said Wednesday.

"Today, we are reminded, tragically once again, that their job is also dangerous. Yet, our Canadian Armed Forces’ members serve their country despite these dangers, and we, as a nation, are grateful. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. They will also be truly missed by those who served alongside them."

Watering ban

The town of Petawawa has implemented a watering ban for all non-essential watering, and no outdoor watering is permitted.

The town says "out of an abundance of caution," it has temporarily stopped the intake of water from the Ottawa River to its water treatment plant.

"This is a precautionary measure in response to potentially hazardous materials from the recent crash of a CH-147F Chinook into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa," the town said in a statement.

CH-147F Chinook

The Canadian Armed Forces has a fleet of 15 CH-147F Chinook helicopters.

The military helicopter is used to transport troops and equipment in natural disasters and emergency medical evacuations.

"The CH-147F Chinook is an advanced, multi-mission medium to heavy lift helicopter," says the Royal Canadian Air Force's website.

The first F-model Chinook was delivered to Canada from the Boeing manufacturing facility in Philadelphia in 2013.

The military says the Chinook has "enhanced self-protection capabilities, including anti-missile protection systems", radar and self-defence machine guns.

The 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron

The two missing personnel are members of the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based at CFB Petawawa.

The 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron is the Royal Canadian Air Fore's only CH-147F Chinook squadron. The squadron was re-established In 2012 in order to fly the Canadian Armed Forces' CH-147F-Chinook helicopters, according to the Royal Canadian Air Force's website.

The government says the squadron has conducted many domestic operations in support of Canadians, including 'Operation Vector' supporting the government's COVID-19 response.