Bird flu confirmed in sick and dying geese in Kingston

Health officials in Kingston confirmed on Friday that Avian Flu, also known as bird flu, was detected in a rash of sick and dying Geese found on the Lake Ontario waterfront.

The City of Kingston said last week that it was investigating after finding approximately 30 dead Canadian Geese that showed signs of an illness.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health said in a press release on Friday that the risk of transmission to humans is low as the virus does not typical pass from birds to humans. Avian Influenza infects wild birds such as geese, ducks and shore birds.

The health authority is asking residents not to handle or feed wild birds as well as ensure pets are kept away.

"As another layer of protection, KFL&A Public Health recommends that all residents get their annual flu shot," the health authority said.

"Although seasonal influenza vaccine does not prevent infection with avian flu viruses, it can reduce the risk of getting sick with human and avian flu viruses at the same time."

If handling sick or dead wild birds is unavoidable, the Public Health Agency of Canada recommends wearing gloves and avoiding contact with blood, body fluids and feces.

Avian Flu was detected at a poultry farm in western Quebec last month. Experts from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency say the virus spreads through feces and the nasal and eye discharges of infected birds.

There are 33 active investigations in Canada for domestic birds infected with Avian Flu, mostly at poultry farms.

Dead birds found on municipal property can be reported to the local municipality for pick-up. Dead or sick bird sightings can also be reported to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative using their online reporting tool or by calling 1-866-673-4781.