Bill Carroll receives Lifetime Achievement Award

One of the biggest names in Canadian talk radio, Newstalk 580 CFRA's Bill Carroll, has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for his contributions to the industry.

Carroll has been at the helm of "The Morning Rush" since March 2016.

"It's incredibly meaningful and it's made me look back on my entire life and career," said Carroll. "I wish my parents were here to see it, it might have meant something to them on that day so many years ago when they had tears in their eyes as I drove off to my first job at CJTT in New Liskeard to be the news reporter, the news anchor and the news director. I was a one-man news department."

Carroll began his career in 1980. In 2010 he moved to Los Angeles and hosted two shows in two countries every day—midday on KFI and afternoon drive on AM640 in Toronto.

"I was thrilled to nominate him," said Peter Angione, director of news and information programming. "He has certainly done it all working in radio in small towns to big cities including his time in Toronto at Q107, Talk 640 and CFRB, now Newstalk1010."

Throughout his career, Carroll has received a number of awards including the Edward R Murrow award for hosting live coverage of President Barack Obama’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

"He is opinionated—that may be the one of the biggest understatements about Bill. He gives us a good laugh and most of all he is truly passionate about radio, storytelling and the city he calls home, Ottawa," said Angione.

"From there to here it's a long, long journey but this has really made it worth while," Carroll said. "From this moment on I am mailing it in, you've seen my best work already," he joked.