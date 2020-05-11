OTTAWA -- The Belleville Senators will not be returning to the ice this year to finish the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

The American Hockey League has announced that it will not be resuming and completing the regular season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs have also been cancelled.

"The league's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season," a statement from the AHL reads. "The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff, and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

The league thanked the NHL and its teams for their support.

The Belleville Senators were first in the AHL's North Division with 81 points in 63 games.

The AHL says the standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.