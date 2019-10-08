

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Most of a government building in Gatineau has shut down for the rest of the week due to bed bugs.

Hundreds of employees at 70 Crémazie Street have been asked to work from home or make alternate arrangements. This is the building for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Bed bugs were found on one floor last week. A canine unit was then brought in over the weekend and bed bugs were discovered on every floor.

CTV News has been told the closure does not impact the building’s sixth floor. Employees on that floor say they deal with sensitive information and they are unable to bring their work home.

Last week, bed bugs and cockroaches were discovered at another government building at 350 King Edward Avenue.

More to come…