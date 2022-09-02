Beautiful weekend ahead for final unofficial days of summer
A cooler start to your Friday, as Ottawa woke up to single digit temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, it will get warmer in Ottawa throughout the day, and reach a high of 26 degrees. It will be a mix of sun and clouds and with humidity it will feel like 31 degrees.
Overnight there will be a low of 14 C.
Saturday will be sunny and a high of 29 degrees, but with the humidex it will feel like 36.
Sunday will be cloudy a high of 20 and there is a chance of showers.
Labour Day Monday is forecasted to be Sunny and a high of 22.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60: study
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
Alberta lieutenant-governor says not a done deal she'll OK proposed sovereignty act
Alberta's lieutenant-governor says it's not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal from a United Conservative Party leadership candidate to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
A man tried to kill Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez outside her home, but the handgun misfired, the country's president said.
How the U.S. heat dome will affect the long weekend across Canada
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
A now-dry branch of the Nile helped build Egypt's pyramids, new study says
New evidence about the Nile bolsters a long-standing theory of how ancient Egyptians managed to build the massive pyramids of Giza thousands of years ago, showing the builders likely took advantage of a 'now-defunct' arm of the river.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
Pierre Poilievre promises new law against government jargon
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to include bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in fall booster campaign
A new vaccine aimed at fighting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will roll out this fall in Nova Scotia, said the province’s pharmacy association.
-
Grocers aren’t gouging consumers, they’re keeping up with costs: Study
For many people these days, a trip to the grocery store requires some studying and strategy.
-
UNB goes completely smoke-free, marking over 100 Canadian post-secondary institutions who've made the move
It’s the 102nd post-secondary institution in Canada to go completely smoke-free, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, but the University of New Brunswick is the first publicly-funded university in the province to make the move.
Toronto
-
Trudeau set to visit Greater Toronto Area today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making stops across Ontario's Halton Region today.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberal Party campaigning largely outside Montreal-area strongholds
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade has spent the first week of the electoral campaign far away from the party's Montreal-area strongholds.
-
Quebec home sale contracts, mortgage deeds must now be in French
As of Thursday, contracts for home sales in Quebec must be in French as part of language law Bill 96.
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
London
-
Western O-Week underway
Western's orientation week kicks off Friday and the university says most activities are back in person this year with health measures in place.
-
-
Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility
Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Kitchener
-
Ayr Centennials 'missing the heart and soul of our team' after captain’s death
Tributes are pouring in for Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman.
-
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
More than a year after losing their home to fire, an Oxford County family is still waiting to rebuild. They say they’re facing an unexpected delay because of an oil leak on a neighbouring piece of land and it's up to their township to help them get their lives back.
-
Survivors’ Secretariat identifies 97 deaths in connection to former Brantford residential school
The survivors group leading the investigation into deaths at the former Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School (IRS) in Brantford are reporting figures more than double what the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) had initially documented.
Calgary
-
Crews battle house fire in Ogden, Beltline balcony fire
The Calgary Fire Department battled two separate fires just hours apart on Thursday evening.
-
Child falls from second storey of northeast home
A two-year-old boy fell from the second storey of a home in northeast Calgary on Thursday.
-
Child hit by truck in northeast Calgary
A child was rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck Thursday evening in northeast Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
The board of a Saskatchewan Bible camp says it has been "looking extensively" into an exorcism that allegedly occurred in mid-July where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Downtown event centre and entertainment district a ‘legacy project’ for Saskatoon
The idea of an arena in Saskatoon's downtown area has a lot of people in the city excited.
-
'Very exciting news': Renderings released of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building plans
Saskatoon city council unanimously passed a new five-year lease for the Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.
Edmonton
-
-
More cracks found along Valley Line LRT expansion: TransEd
More cracks have been uncovered along the Valley Line Southeast LRT expansion three weeks after it was announced the project would be delayed indefinitely.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. man speaks out about former Grade 6 teacher facing sexual assault allegations
After more than four decades, Dennis Cooper is ready to share his story.
-
Some B.C. doctors shorted 'significant' amount on paycheques
An unconfirmed number of B.C. doctors were significantly underpaid on their latest paycheque, at a time physicians are shuttering their practices as they struggle to cover costs under an outdated payment model.
-
Here's when British Columbians can expect to get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials say the B.C. government is ready to begin administering doses of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine "as soon as we get it" – and the wait shouldn't be long.
Regina
-
Here's how the number of cannabis retailers compares to liquor stores in Saskatchewan
Almost four years into legalization, the number of cannabis retailers in Saskatchewan’s hub cities is almost on par with the number of liquor stores.
-
-
'Keep kids safe': Police and SGI offer safety reminders as Sask. children return to school
It was the first day of school for thousands of students across the province on Thursday. The increased traffic of school buses and students walking to school prompted some safety reminders from SGI and police.