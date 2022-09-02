Beautiful weekend ahead for final unofficial days of summer

OTTAWA -

A cooler start to your Friday, as Ottawa woke up to single digit temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, it will get warmer in Ottawa throughout the day, and reach a high of 26 degrees. It will be a mix of sun and clouds and with humidity it will feel like 31 degrees.

Overnight there will be a low of 14 C.

Saturday will be sunny and a high of 29 degrees, but with the humidex it will feel like 36.

Sunday will be cloudy a high of 20 and there is a chance of showers.

Labour Day Monday is forecasted to be Sunny and a high of 22.