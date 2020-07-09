OTTAWA -- Conservation officers from the National Capital Commission have trapped a black bear in Ottawa’s west end.

The bear had been spotted in Mud Lake, a conservation area near Britannia Village.

The NCC began relocation activities on Tuesday, cordoning off part of the area and setting up a cage trap with molasses, according to a message the commission posted on the Friends of Mud Lake Facebook page.

Officers captured the bear Thursday morning.

The bear caused a stir among residents of nearby Britannia, some of whom said they spotted the bear in their travels in the area.

The NCC and Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources will relocate the bear to a “more suitable location.”