OTTAWA -- When Rachel Polite watches kids having fun and doing tricks at a skate park on Berrigan Drive in Barrhaven, she thinks of her brother.

“Mike was a big skateboarder out here as a kid,” says Polite. “He was very influential in the community and one of the original teens who started campaigning for a skate park in Barrhaven to begin with.”

Mike Racicot grew up in the Ottawa suburb, but moved to British Columbia when he was 22 years old and took the nickname “Treehouse Mike” for building and living in treehouses in Whistler to avoid the steep costs of rent.

While he was there, he got into BASE jumping and became a global celebrity as one of the best in the world. Slowly, his passion evolved into wing suit piloting, which can be extremely dangerous.

Tragically, he died in 2018 when his parachute failed to open during his 969th career BASE jump in Switzerland.

Since Racicot was instrumental in the creation of the first skate park in Barrhaven, his family felt it was only fitting that they honor him, and his legacy.

“It has such meaning to know that the efforts of a young boy can be recognized in such an honor,” says Alphonse Racicot, Mike's father.

Wednesday, Aug, 26 would have been Racicot’s 40th birthday and this is a gift his family knows would have meant the world to him.

“I’m not saying it's a competition or anything, but on my 40th birthday he covered my lawn in pink flamingoes and on his 40th birthday, I had a skate park named after him,” Polite says jokingly.

Not only are some of Racicot's ashes buried beneath the park's new sign, they have been spread all over the world through BASE jumps and deep sea dives.

“Everywhere, from above the pyramids in Egypt to an iceberg in PEI. Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, South Africa. Anywhere you can think of, his ashes are likely there,” says Polite.

Racicot's memory now lives on forever at the Barrhaven skate park; not only for those who knew him, but also for generations to come who will learn about who he was and about what he did for their community.

“He would be shy and embarrassed, but I know he would say, that is so cool,” says Polite. “Guaranteed he is giving us all high fives right now.”