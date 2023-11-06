Barn destroyed by blaze near Manotick

Firefighters responded to a fire near Manotick, Ont. on Monday afternoon that fully engulfed a barn in flames.

A post on X by Ottawa Fire Services say they were on scene just before 12:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of First Line Road near the Phelan Road intersection.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed the 40 x 80 foot barn was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

A video posted on X shows the barn being destroyed by large flames.

Ottawa Fire says downed hydro wires created a hazard on scene and firefighters were not able to enter the structure.

The owner confirmed there were no animals and nothing of value inside. The fire was in an area of the city with no hydrants and firefighters set up a water shuttle system to bring water to the scene from a water fill site.

Fire crews focused on protecting another barn close by and prevented the flames from spreading to a corn field. The fire was declared under control just before 1:40 p.m.,

A fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. There are no reported injuries.