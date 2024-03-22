Bank Street southbound from Sunnyside to Cameron closed starting Friday afternoon, here’s what to expect

Bank Street southbound from Sunnyside to Cameron avenues will be be closed starting Friday afternoon until Monday morning due to construction work.

Ottawa’s city says in a news release while southbound traffic will be closed, businesses along the street will remain open as usual.

“The southbound lane closure is required to accommodate sanitary sewer works beneath Bank Street as part of the Grove Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue Integrated Road, Sewer and Watermain Project.

Here’s what to expect during the closure:

Cars heading southbound on Bank Street will be detoured via Sunnyside Avenue, Bronson Avenue, and Riverside Drive. Meanwhile, heavy trucks will be detoured via Catherine Street, Bronson Avenue and Riverside Drive.

OC Transpo buses heading southbound on Bank Street will not be impacted and will be permitted through the work zone, the city adds.

The sidewalk on the west side of Bank Street between Glen and Ossington avenues will be closed, while the sidewalk on the east side of the street will not be impacted, reads the release.

Cyclists heading northbound are asked to share the open lane with other northbound traffic. Cyclists heading southbound are asked to either walk their bikes on the sidewalk on the east side of Bank Street through the work zone, or detour via Glen Avenue to Grosvenor and Cameron avenues, the city notes.

To facilitate the work required at night to complete the project on time, the city says that a noise by-law exemption has been obtained.

“Noise levels are not expected to be excessive and significant effort is being made to reduce the impacts of construction as much as possible for effected residents and businesses,” reads the release.