OTTAWA -- Record-breaking COVID-19 case counts force Ottawa back a stage, a single wedding led to 22 people getting sick with COVID-19, "Jeopardy" at the NHL Draft, and a car that drives on water is making a splash.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.

Ontario shut down indoor dining at Ottawa's restaurants and bars and closed fitness centres and movie theatres for four weeks as part of new targeted measures to address rising COVID-19 cases in the capital.

Ottawa moved to a modified Stage 2 for a minimum of 28 days starting Saturday. Ontario is also introducing the new targeted measures in Peel and Toronto.

This comes after rising COVID-19 case counts, including a record 183 new cases on Thursday.

Twenty-two cases of COVID-19 were traced to one person who attended an indoor wedding in Ottawa last month with mild symptoms of novel coronavirus.

On Twitter this week, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) shared what it called a "real world contact tracing example – Wedding Cluster."

Public health says in September, one person with mild symptoms of COVID-19 attended a wedding with 50 people who weren’t physical distancing or wearing masks. Within 15 days, 207 people were told to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

An Ottawa MPP wants to stop Ontarians from falling back one hour every fall.

Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts introduced a private members bill titled the "Time Amendment Act," which would move Ontario permanently to daylight time. The bill passed second reading at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

Roberts office says the Time Amendment Act would clear the road for Ontario to end the bi-annual practice of changing our clocks. If passed, Ontario would move permanently to daylight time if Quebec and New York pass similar legislation.

Roberts notes academic studies from around the world have suggested the bi-annual change can cause serious negative effects, such as increased depression rates, heart attacks, strokes, and higher numbers of fatal collisions.

The Ottawa Senators had three picks in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft Tuesday evening, selecting ahead of all other Canadian clubs with the third and fifth pick, and grabbing no. 28 as well.

Third overall, the Sens selected German winger Tim Stützle. The pick was announced by University of Ottawa alum and "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

The Sens also selected Jake Sanderon and Ridly Greig in the first round. The very next day, the team made a trade for two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Matt Murray.

It's part car, part boat, all vintage and its owner enjoys taking it for a plunge and cruising on down the Rideau River. Yes, it's an Amphicar

Only 3,878 of the West German manufactured amphibious vehicles were ever made. Production ran from 1961 until 1965.

Steve Ewing took the plunge nine years ago to buy one because it was something he always wanted. He now drives it up and down the Rideau River.

"It's the only car really that floats and it's the only boat that drives."