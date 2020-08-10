OTTAWA -- Twenty-four days before the new school year begins, Ottawa's two largest school boards will unveil plans for students to return to school in September.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board will release the back to school plan to parents and students today.

The Ontario Government announced last month that elementary students with OCDSB and OCSB will attend school five days a week. Secondary schools in both boards will operate on a hybrid model featuring classes of about 15 students each, with students in-class 50 per cent of the time and learning from home the other 50 per cent.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa Carleton District School Board will also send a form to all parents to indicate whether their child will attend school in-person or by remote learning. The form must be submitted by Friday, Aug. 14.

Infectious disease expert, Dr. Isaac Bogoch tells CTV News Ottawa, "Some kids just won’t be able to go back to school for whatever reason, and in those cases, it’s terrific to have these plans in place so that those kids have access to education as well."

Dr. Bogoch of Toronto's General Hospital adds parents should expect different plans from different boards.

"I think we might hear from different school boards and individual schools how they use the geography that they have and the resources that they have to perhaps split up classes to facilitate physical distancing."

The French Catholic school board will release plans for the school year this week as well.

Students with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board and the two French language boards in Ottawa are set to return to class on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Here's a look at the plans released so far for each school board.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Elementary schools

The OCDSB says elementary students will attend school five days per week. Students will remain in one classroom with the same group of students all day, including lunch and when they go outside for recess.

Secondary school

Grades 9 to 12 students will not be returning to class full-time in September.

The OCDSB says the secondary school year will be divided into four quadmesters and students will take two classes at a time. Each class will be divided into two cohorts – Cohort A will attend school two days one week and three days the next week. Cohort B will do the opposite.

Remote learning

The OCDSB says students who participate in Remote Learning will receive instructions at home using a combination of live online instruction and posted learning activities and materials. Students will be expected to be online and present for scheduled instructional time.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says parents will receive information today to get your family back to school ready. The information will include an overview of what learning options will look like in September.

Online learning

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says parents will receive a survey today regarding online learning. If you are choosing online learning, a decision must be made by Aug. 14.

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Elementary schools

The French public school board says students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 will return to class full-time in September.

Secondary schools

The Ministry of Education designated the French public school board for the hybrid-model of schooling for secondary schools. The board has applied to the Ministry of Education to allow students in some high schools to attend in-person classes full-time in September.

The schools are:

école élémentaire et secondaire publique L’Équinoxe

école élémentaire et secondaire publique Maurice-Lapointe

école secondaire publique Académie de la Seigneurie

école secondaire publique Barrhaven

école secondaire publique L’Alternative

école secondaire publique L’Héritage

école secondaire publique Le Sommet

école secondaire publique Mille-Îles

école secondaire publique Marc-Garneau

Details on the schedule and lesson plans will be sent to parents and students shortly.

Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est

The French Catholic school board is also expected to release the return to class guide today.

The board says it has asked the Ministry of Education to open high schools full-time in some areas.

Virtual Learning Academy

The Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est says the parents of 1,700 students have expressed an interest in online learning in September.

Parents have until Aug. 13 to decide whether to enrol their kids in the Virtual Learning Academy.