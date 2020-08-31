GATINEAU, QC. -- Students at the Western Quebec School Board are starting to get back to class.

The return to school for the English language school board in Gatineau and the Outaouais began Friday, with staggered entries over the course of four days.

The WQSB says they have strict measures in place to keep students and staff safe.

Masks are mandatory for students in Grades 5 to 12, and recommended for all younger students.

Students from the same class group will remain in the same room. Teachers will move from room to room. Physical distancing of 2 metres between students and school staff and 1 metre between students of different class groups will be enforced. Frequent hand-washing will be compulsory.

If COVID-19 symptoms are detected, that student will be taken care of by a staff member and will be quarantined until they leave the school. The student's classroom will be cleaned, ventilated, and disinfected.

Parents will be notified and required to come pick up their child as soon as possible. They will then have to call 1-877-644-4545 as soon as possible and follow the guidelines provided by public health authorities. The child must remain in isolation at home until further guidelines from public health authorities are received.

If a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed, all staff and parents will be automatically contacted once the case is confirmed.

Students in the WQSB returned to class in May to finish out their school year before summer break. There was a case of a student with COVID-19 symptoms who was sent home, however no positive case was confirmed.