GATINEAU, QC. -- A student at a Gatineau elementary school was sent home after arriving to class Wednesday with a symptom associated with COVID-19, the school's principal says.

In a letter to parents, that was posted publicly on Lord Aylmer School's Facebook page, Principal Eldon Keon says the student was isolated right away after teachers notified the office.

The child was picked up and brought home and will remain there until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The letter does not say which symptom the child had and there is no confirmation that the student has COVID-19. The disease carries symptoms similar to other seasonal illnesses like cold or flu and some seasonal allergies.

"We will be following up similarly for all cases involving students or staff who experience one or more symptoms of COVID-19," Keon said in the letter.

Quebec opened elementary schools outside of Montreal Monday, though the Western Quebec School Board, of which Lord Aylmer is a part, didn't begin letting students back into class until Tuesday.