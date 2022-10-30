Ausome Ottawa’s Neurodiverse Halloween

Ausome Ottawa’s Trot or Treat took over the Terry Fox Athletic Facility at Mooney’s Bay on Sunday morning.

The fundraiser is a chance for kids and youth with autism and their families to do a little trick or treating, along with testing their athletic abilities.

The event started with a run around the track, and then everyone got down to the serious business of having fun.

Kerry Monaghan and her husband Pat attended the event with their two kids, Charlotte and Jack, who are both on the autism spectrum.

Monaghan says her son Jack used Ausome Ottawa’s programs before the pandemic; they are now glad to be back, taking advantage of all they have to offer.

"Taking part in activities like these are often challenging and when you have a safe space with people that can help and understand our needs, people who can accommodate and facilitate, it’s good," Monaghan said.

"It’s so often that families that have special needs children, children with autism can’t always participate so having this opportunity to see your kids having fun and being recognized by the community as having these needs, as a parent it makes me happy. This is great."

The event raised $15,000, all going to support programming for autistic kids and youth. Executive Director Jamie Louge says the demand is so high, and the waiting lists keep getting longer.

"Not only does Ausome provide sports programs but we also provide the environment in which our children can build courage connection and community when that is not always easy for them," Louge said. "Today’s event is an opportunity for all of our families to get together in one space which is a rare thing for families in the community, where they can be their authentic selves and just enjoy the day."