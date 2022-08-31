ATV-related deaths up dramatically in eastern Ontario: Police
Ontario Provincial Police say deaths due to ATV collisions this year are up six times from what they were at this time last year.
"This time last year we had one fatality in East Region for the OPP and we're already at six this year," says Sergeant Byron Newell of the OPP's Snowmobile/ATV/Vessel Enforcement Team.
"We had a total of four fatal ATV collisions last year for the entire year," he adds. "And like I said we're at six right now."
Newell says that's due to an increase in ATV traffic on and off the trails.
Denis Rule is 2nd vice-president of the Renfrew County ATV Club and says he isn't surprised to hear the statistics.
"Is it surprising? With the growth of the hobby or pastime, maybe not," Rule says to CTV News. "But I'm definitely saddened."
Police are pointing the finger at a lack of or improper use of helmets and driver error and control, something Rule says he's seen before.
"People buy a machine and they think it's going to handle like a car," says the seasoned off road rider. "They don't realize what the centres of gravity are, the dynamics, especially if you're driving a small quad on the road."
Police say more often than not these types of fatal collisions are not happening on maintained trails, but unkept terrain and while driving along roadways.
"You can find yourself on a lot of different terrain where you have to adjust your body and riding positions, otherwise you may roll it and tip it over," says Newell.
"On the highways as well because we find they push their speeds when they hit the highway and the pavement."
As a trail manager throughout Renfrew County, Rule advises all riders to wear a helmet and seatbelt when available, obey trail speed limits, and to drive within your capabilities.
"These are things that are helping save lives."
