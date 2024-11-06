OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • ATV driver dies in crash in eastern Ontario: OPP

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
    Share

    A 53-year-old Lanark Highlands Township man is dead following an ATV roll over near Flower Round Lake in eastern Ontario.

    Emergency crews responded to a call for an ATV collision on Flower Station Road in Lanark Highlands shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the ATV had rolled over on a gravel road.

    "Members of the Lanark County Paramedic Service conducted life-saving measures at the scene and were joined by the crew from an Ornge Air Ambulance," the OPP said. "Despite their efforts, the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene."

    Lanark County OPP continues to investigate the crash.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Toula Mazloum

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News