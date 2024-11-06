ATV driver dies in crash in eastern Ontario: OPP

A 53-year-old Lanark Highlands Township man is dead following an ATV roll over near Flower Round Lake in eastern Ontario.

Emergency crews responded to a call for an ATV collision on Flower Station Road in Lanark Highlands shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the ATV had rolled over on a gravel road.

"Members of the Lanark County Paramedic Service conducted life-saving measures at the scene and were joined by the crew from an Ornge Air Ambulance," the OPP said. "Despite their efforts, the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Lanark County OPP continues to investigate the crash.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Toula Mazloum