As LRT shutdown continues, riders look for other ways to get around

Riders wait at Lees Station for a shuttle to take them to Rideau. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa). Riders wait at Lees Station for a shuttle to take them to Rideau. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa).

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina