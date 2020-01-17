OTTAWA -- From an almond croissant and coffee for breakfast to a pizza slice for lunch, foodies can now visit an Art Is In location in the Byward Market.

Art Is In at at 42 Byward Market Square will be open as of Tuesday, January 21. 2020

The new smaller location will focus on take-out items.

'This one spoke to us, it was kind of meant to be. Honestly, it just happened. We weren't looking, we saw it for lease, and we just made it happen, said Emma Desjardins, a co-owner of Art Is In Bakery

The Art Is In high quality breads will be offered there.

And similar to the City Centre location, the Byward Market Art Is In will only take Interac for payment.

No cash transactions.