Arnprior man facing charges after OPP respond to attempted abduction call
Published Friday, May 22, 2020 6:00PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 61-year-old Arnprior man is facing charges after officers responded to a call about an attempted abduction in Arnprior.
Officers responded to a call on Edward Street in Arnprior at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“The investigation determined that no person was abducted and no injuries were sustained in this incident,” the OPP said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Police say as a result of the investigation, Michael Hawley is charged with criminal harassment – threatening conduct.
Hawley will appear in court on July 22.