OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 61-year-old Arnprior man is facing charges after officers responded to a call about an attempted abduction in Arnprior.

Officers responded to a call on Edward Street in Arnprior at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“The investigation determined that no person was abducted and no injuries were sustained in this incident,” the OPP said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Police say as a result of the investigation, Michael Hawley is charged with criminal harassment – threatening conduct.

Hawley will appear in court on July 22.