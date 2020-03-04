OTTAWA -- The Archdiocese of Ottawa is recommending priests suspend the greeting of peace and Holy Communion from the chalice throughout Lent due to fears of COVID-19.

The Archdiocese has announced a number of measures for the Church to follow to help churchgoers feel secure and to avoid panic as the number of cases of novel coronavirus rises in Canada and around the world.

Archbishop Terrence Prendergast is recommending priests suspend the greeting of peace during Mass to avoid contact among parishioners.

The Archbishop is also proposing celebrating priests suspend the reception of Holy Communion from the chalice. Instead, priests will distribute only the consecrated host so that parishioners don’t drink from the same chalice. The Archdiocese says because the consecrated hosts are made of wheat, those who are gluten intolerant or have celiac disease may still receive communion from the chalice rather than by eating the host.

In a March 2 memo, the Archdiocese addresses questions about how the church should prepare to help churchgoers feel secure and to avoid panic.

“The best precautions being recommended are to wash one’s hands, to cough into one’s sleeve and to avoid touching one’s face.”

Anyone feeling sick is asked to stay home, with the Archdiocese saying “the Sunday obligation does not bind those who are ill.”

Churches will also have disinfectants available at the entrances and in the sacristy and the Archdiocese is insisting that Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion disinfect their hands before carrying out this ministry.

The precautions will remain in place throughout Lent.