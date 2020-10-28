OTTAWA -- O-Train Trillium Line riders could be boarding the new north-south rail line at Corso Italia and Dow's Lake station.

Mayor Jim Watson announced staff will begin public consultations Thursday on renaming two Trillium Line stations when the new line reopens in 2022. The north-south line will run from Bayview Station to Riverside South.

Gladstone Station will be renamed "Corso Italia." Watson says Corso Italia recognizes the "significance and contribution of Little Italy to the cultural fabric of Ottawa."

Staff are also proposing the Carling Station be renamed "Dow's Lake/Lac Dow." The Mayor says Dow's Lake station better reflects the area and highlights the "great tourism asset where visitors flock during the Tulip Festival and Winterlude."

In August, the city asked for feedback on the names for the stations for the expanded light rail transit systems to Orleans, Kanata and Riverside South.

OC Transpo's criteria for station names included the names must be easily understood in both English and French and must provide "meaningful and easily understood" geographic and navigational information about travel and location.