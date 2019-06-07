Ken Lloyd wants to locate the owners of a commemorative stone that washed ashore on the Ottawa River.

Lloyd was reading a book Thursday at Ottawa's Westboro Beach when a stone appeared on the shore. It’s a tribute to someone named "Andrew R. Fuller" who lived from 1966 to 2018.

It's not clear how it ended up at Westboro Beach, but Lloyd suspects it came in with the flood waters.

“All Spring long I was checking the water levels and went down to the shore and this was on the ground, just out of the water,” he says. “Somehow it got carried down with the current. It’s hard to imagine. It weighs a tonne. It shows you the power of the water.”

Lloyd has left his number with CTV News. He hopes to hear fromthe owner, and return the stone.