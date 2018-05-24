

CTV Ottawa





The world’s largest retailer is building a massive new facility in Ottawa's east end, CTV News has learned.

Sources tell CTV News that Amazon will open a massive distribution centre at Boundary Road and Hwy. 417.

The facility will be a whopping one million square feet—the largest industrial building ever built in the city. It will sit on a 96-acre property and include 1,000 parking spaces and 99 truck loading bays.

In a statement, Amazon did not confirm its plans.

“Amazon is constantly investigating new locations to support the growth and increase the flexibility of its North American network to address customers’ needs,” spokeswoman Shevaun Brown said in an email.

“Amazon is not yet commenting on any specific plans in Ottawa.”

The developer, Broccolini Construction, also would not confirm the tenant, only saying the project is very large.

“For a building of this size, we would like to have a good feeling that the building will be filled come construction completion, so we definitely have a user in mind,” Broccolini Construction's development manager James Beach said.

Several sources tell CTV News that user is Amazon, the world’s largest retailer that recently eclipsed a $700-billion valuation.

Construction is still in its beginning stages; trees on the site have been cleared.

Ottawa was among the more than 200 cities that bid to be the home of Amazon’s second headquarters, but did not make the cut.

But the distribution centre is a significant investment. The estimated cost for the project is between $100 million and $200 million, and it will create about 1,000 jobs.