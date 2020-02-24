OTTAWA -- Classes will proceed as scheduled in all English Catholic schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this week, as contract talks resume between the union and the province.

But a one-day strike by Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation members in Ottawa and the Upper Canada District School Board will disrupt classes for thousands of students on Friday.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association has cancelled plans for rotating one-day strikes in boards across Ontario this week. Contract talks between OECTA and the Ontario Government are scheduled to resume today.

Teachers with the Ottawa Catholic School Board were scheduled to hold a one-day strike on Tuesday, but the board says classes will proceed as scheduled.

One-day strikes by OECTA members are also cancelled on Thursday in the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board and Friday in the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation has announced members will hold a one-day strike in select boards across the province.

On Friday, OSSTF members with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and the Upper Canada District School Board will not be in the classroom.

OSSTF members with the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est will also be engaged in a full withdrawal of service on Friday.

The board says classes will be cancelled for all elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Merrickville, Kemptville and Brockville.