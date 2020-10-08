OTTAWA -- The Algonquin College Pre-Service Firefighting program is holding a virtual boot drive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online fundraiser will raise money to support the Algonquin College Students’ Association Food Cupboard.

You can donate money to the Algonquin College Pre-Service Firefighting Program through its website.

The donation page says, "All funds raised through this platform will be donated to the Algonquin College Students’ Association Food Cupboard. The Food Cupboard is a supportive service funded by the Algonquin Students' Association and other community members, which recognizes the financial concerns of students."

In previous years, the fundraising even has raised thousands of dollars through on-campus events to support students in need, according to the donation site.