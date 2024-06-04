Algonquin College chopping hairstyling and esthetician programs, saying courses are 'economically unsustainable'

Algonquin College is cutting its hairstyling and esthetician programs.

The college's board of governors voted to close the two popular programs, starting in the winter of 2025.

"The decision to suspend these programs, which have operated at the Ottawa campus, is a difficult, but necessary one," Algonquin College said in a statement.

"It comes after many months of consideration and prevailing efforts to mitigate ongoing operational challenges."

Algonquin College will accept students to start the programs in September.

The decision to close the hairstyling and esthetician programs comes after a petition calling on Algonquin College to stop the plan was signed by 5,600 people.

"The Hairstyling and Esthetician programs at Algonquin College in Ottawa are more than just courses - they are stepping stones to rewarding careers for many students," the petition said.

"These programs provide practical skills that lead to gainful employment opportunities."

Students at Algonquin College's hairstyling program put their skills to work on May 23, 2024 (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News).

Algonquin College says the decision to close the programs is not due to declining student interest or enrolment.

"Financial pressures, including substantial staffing, operational, space and lab-related costs have made the programs economically unsustainable," the college said.

There are six full-time faculty members and seven part-time support staff in the programs.

A report for the board of governors shows the Hairstyling Ontario College Diploma, the Hairstyling Apprentice, the Esthetician Ontario College Diploma and the AC Salon and Spa posted a $1.16 million deficit for the fiscal year 2022-23.

"While well-intentioned, the remediation options available to the programs show minimal improvement to the financial viability of the program, with a maximum estimated impact of $200K to the bottom line," the report said.

"The program has done its due diligence in exploring all avenues for improvements and is faced with the reality that the programs will continue to suffer significant losses and will not be able to cover their operational costs, let alone meet the 25% target contribution margin."

Algonquin College says the program will remain active until all current students have had the opportunity to graduate, and students interested in careers in hairstyling or esthetician will be referred to other colleges.