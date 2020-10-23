OTTAWA -- A single vehicle crash in North Stormont Township has left a 19-year-old Alberta man dead.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on County Road 15 at Duffs Corner Road, near Avonmore, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The OPP says the preliminary investigation shows a southbound vehicle left the roadway on County 15 and struck a home.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The OPP continues to investigate.