OTTAWA -- Following Ottawa’s first case of COVID-19, and the growing pandemic across the world, a number of travel companies are taking precautions in order to protect customers and employees.

Here’s a look at how ride-sharing services and airlines are cleaning planes and vehicles, along with protocols for dealing with positive cases of the virus.

UBER

The ride-sharing service is distributing disinfectants to drivers to help keep cars clean. In a statement, Uber says “supplies are very limited, but we’re partnering with manufacturers and distributors to source as much as possible.” Uber is prioritizing distribution to drivers in cities with the greatest need.

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers who are confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Any Uber driver or delivery person who is diagnosed or asked to self-isolate will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days.

Anyone ordering Uber Eats will have the option to request their order be left at the door to avoid interaction with the delivery person.

LYFT

Over 200,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, along with other cleaning supplies, are being distributed to Lyft drivers free of cost

Lyft says any rider or driver who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus will be temporarily suspended from using the service until they are medically cleared.

Lyft is also asking those diagnosed or suspected to be infected with COVID-19 to avoid using ridesharing services.

Any driver put under quarantine will receive financial assistance while they are out of commission.

AIR CANADA

Air Canada President and CEO Calvin Rovinescu says hand sanitizers have been placed in key areas such as check-in counters, gates, and lounges.

During flights, Air Canada says planes are equipped with air filters similar to those used in hospital rooms, which refresh cabin air every two to three minutes. Following flights, hospital-grade disinfectants will be used to clean and sanitize surfaces.

Any travellers who are deemed unfit to fly will not be permitted to board their flights; that decision will be made by Air Canada agents, and may include consultation with their Medical Desk and/or third-party health care providers.

Air Canada says service has currently been either reduced or suspended to the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Italy, and schedules will continue to adapt as the situation develops.

WESTJET

WestJet President and CEO Ed Sims says in addition to standard aircraft cleaning that takes place, additional sanitization measures have been put in place.

Hospital-grade Clorox Wipes and Spray have been introduced to clean galleys, lavatories, tray tables, seat armrests and headrests, seatbelt buckles, the power supply unit panel, overhead bin door latches, and lavatory door handles.

WestJet says planes are equipped with air filters similar to those used in hospital rooms, which refresh cabin air every two to three minutes.

For those looking to change their flights with WestJet, the company says they have introduced a flexible change policy for flights booked between March 3rd and March 31st. Normal change and cancellation restrictions are also being removed for travellers who booked a Basic fare on or before March 31st.

PORTER

Porter President and CEO Michael Deluce says hospital-grade, broad spectrum disinfectant has been brought in to sanitize all areas throughout the aircraft in addition to regular cleaning measures.

Each plane is equipped with a sterilization kit for crew to use if there is concern a passenger may have the COVID-19 virus. Porter says planes are equipped with air filters similar to those used in hospital rooms. A flexible change policy has also been implemented on all fares.