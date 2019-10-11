

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Canadians can spend part of the Thanksgiving weekend casting a vote in the federal election.

Elections Canada will operate advance polls for the 43rd general election on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Stephanie Perrault said “advance polls will be open for longer hours, and there will be more advance polling stations to better service Canadians.”

At advance polls, electors can only vote at their assigned polling station. You can find the address of the assigned polling stations on the back of the voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

To vote, you must prove your identity and address. A list of accepted ID is available on the Elections Canada website.

Election day is Monday, October 21.