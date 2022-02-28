Ottawa police say a suspect in a 2021 double homicide has turned himself in to police.

Yusuf Hussein turned himself in Monday. The 21-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder, transferring an identity document and procuring a passport by false statement.

On May 28, 2021, Abdulaziz Abdullah and Mohamed Abdullah were killed in a shooting at the Alta Vista Shopping Centre on Alta Vista Drive. A third victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier this month, one of three men wanted on first-degree murder charges was arrested. Abdullahi Osman, 29, of Ottawa was arrested in Peel in mid-February.

Ahmed Siyad, 28 and Mohamed Shire, 31, both of Toronto, remain at large and are wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police.