Ottawa Catholic School Board joins $7.1-billion lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and six other boards across Ontario are joining a lawsuit against tech giants like Meta, Snapchat and TikTok, accusing them of "disrupting student learning and the education system."
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Four school boards in the province, including the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, announced in March that they would be pursuing legal action against the tech giants in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit targeting social media and its impact on kids in the classroom.
On Wednesday, seven more schools joined that case, including the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB), York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB), Trillium Lakeland District School Board (TLDSB), Ottawa Catholic District School Board (OCSB), District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) and private schools Holy Name of Mary College School and Eitz Chaim.
The boards claim their legal action is targeting the "addictive properties" of social media on kids that have forced them to divert "significant resources" including, personnel, hours and funds. The announcement brings the total number of plaintiffs in the lawsuit to eleven, coming from a wide range of rural and urban, private and public school boards.
The boards were initially seeking $4.5 billion in damages, but the additional of the new boards Wednesday upped the total to $7.1 billion.
"The lawsuits filed by these boards and schools claim social media products, intentionally designed for compulsive use, have rewired the way children think, behave, and learn and educators within these boards/schools have been left to manage the fallout," a press release on Wednesday said.
"The addictive properties of the products designed by social media giants have compromised all students' ability to learn, disrupted classrooms and created a student population that suffers from increasing mental health harms."
The boards have retained Neinstein LLP, a Toronto-based litigation firm, to represent them. The legal action has been launched against Meta Platforms Inc., Snap Inc. and ByteDance Ltd.
"Our commitment to student-focused education drives our innovative practices at the Ottawa Catholic District School Board. We believe in equipping our students with the tools for the future, and our approach to Deep Learning reflects this philosophy," said Thomas D'Amico, the director of education for the OCSB in Wednesday's news release.
"However, we recognize that social media products can impede our students' focus and hinder the development of key global competencies. That's why we are committed to advocating for safer social media environments for our students."
The Centre for Addition and Mental Health (CAMH) has found that approximately 91 per cent of Ontario students in grades 7 through 12 use social media daily. 31 per cent of students use social media for five hours or more everyday.
A TikTok spokesperson said in March that it has introduced safeguards such as parental controls, an automatic 60-minute screen time limit for users under 18 and age-restriction features.
"Our team of safety professionals continually evaluate emerging practices and insights to support teens' well-being and will continue working to keep our community safe," the statement said.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
The Ontario government announced last month a suite of measures to crack down on cell phones and social media use in schools. Students between Grade 7 and 12 will be banned from using their phones during class time, while students in kindergarden to Grade 6 will be asked to keep their phones on silent for the entire school day.
Social media sites will be banned from all school networks and devices.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says Canadians 'fleeing' to Nicaragua, Liberals say it shows he 'doesn't have a clue'
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Police clear intersection of pro-Palestinian protesters on UBC campus
Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
New Orleans mystery: Human skull padlocked to a dumbbell is pulled out of water by a fisherman
New Orleans mystery: Human skull padlocked to a dumbbell is pulled out of water by a fisherman
Indian capital swelters as temperature hits all-time high of 52.9 C
Delhi recorded an all-time high temperature of 52.9 C (127.22 F) on Wednesday as extreme heat conditions gripped the north and western parts of India.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Toronto
-
'Decades of neglect': MPP calls out Ontario education minister over flooding at west-end Toronto school
Toronto MPP Bhutila Karpoche used her umbrella to shield herself from heavy rain Monday morning when she walked over to a high school in her riding to speak with Grade 10 students. The last thing she expected was to need to use it inside.
-
Road reductions, bike lanes may be coming to stretch of Avenue Road
A busy stretch of a Toronto roadway that’s seen three cyclists killed in the last decade could soon have its lanes reduced and bike lanes installed.
-
Hot in Toronto music festival postponed after headliner Lil Wayne drops out
A major Toronto hip-hop music festival has been postponed after organizers say one of its headliners cancelled his appearance.
Montreal
-
Man shot in broad daylight near two NDG daycares
A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood near two daycares on Wednesday.
-
Quebec court overturns judgment against theatres who allowed smoking on stage
A Quebec judge ruled Wednesday that smoking during a stage performance is a valid form of artistic expression, overturning a lower court's decision and clearing three theatres that had been fined for allowing the practice.
-
Montreal-based startup gets $850,000 to help protect whales using artificial intelligence
The federal Fisheries Department is giving $850,000 to a Montreal-based startup that has developed artificial intelligence technology to protect whales and other marine life from ship strikes.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. inquest hears events leading up to fatal police shooting
A coroner's inquest heard details this week of what led police to shoot and kill John-Paul ‘Jay’ George in 2020 in northern Ontario.
-
Electric battery facility to be built in Sudbury, creating hundreds of jobs
Wyloo Metals has a deal with Greater Sudbury for land to build a battery materials processing facility in the city.
-
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
Windsor
-
Windsor police and hospitals expand support for people with mental health and substance use challenges
Windsor police are partnering with healthcare providers to expand support for those experiencing substance use and mental health challenges as part of a downtown initiative.
-
Tornado confirmed in Essex County: NTP
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
-
Windsor ranks 22nd safest Canadian city to live
Windsor is ranked the 22nd safest Canadian city to live, according to a study conducted by Ontario Preszler Injury Lawyers.
London
-
Downtown collision sends 2 people to hospital
A collision in London’s downtown core has sent two people to hospital and shut down a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.
-
Small town subscription box hitting big across Canada
Virginia Ehrlich is the putting the finishing touches on her 20th season of spreading small town cheer across North America.
-
A Canadian first implant operation at LHSC allows youngster to hear
A pioneering operation in London, Ont. has helped a youngster to achieve hearing after being born with a closed ear canal in one of his ears.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school has closed its doors due to a police investigation.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Barrie
-
Senior trapped in upside down vehicle after collision leads to car rollover
A senior was stranded in his upside down vehicle after his car rolled over a boulder and flipped onto the driver's side.
-
3-vehicle crash, 1 motorcyclist struck, traffic halted into early morning
A multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, motorcyclist, and a passenger car halted traffic in Barrie on Tuesday night.
-
60-year-old man airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash
One 60-year-old man has been airlifted to a hospital following a serious ATV crash in Singhampton.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg homeowner must tear down, modify some garages built without permits
A Winnipeg homeowner will have to tear down or modify some of the garages on his property that exceed size limits.
-
City roads to close to make way for 2024 Pride Parade
The city is set to close a number of roadways in anticipation of an influx of rainbow hues, floats and marchers set to descend on downtown Winnipeg for to celebrate the 2024 Pride Parade.
-
Winnipeg high school helps lead ducks that nested in courtyard to water
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Calgary
-
Charges laid after teen girl critically injured in Calgary hit-and-run
Calgary police have laid charges in a hit-and-run in Pineridge that left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries.
-
Porter Airlines launches new route between Calgary and Montreal
Porter Airlines announced a new route Wednesday between Calgary and Montreal.
-
Mounties warn public about rising property crime in Calgary area
Alberta RCMP are warning the public to take steps to protect their personal property after members in several communities in the Calgary area have seen more incidents of break-and-enters and thefts from vehicles.
Edmonton
-
Second woman accuses former Sherwood Park principal of sexual assault
An Alberta school principal who was previously charged with sexual assault has been arrested again after another woman reported that he had sexually assaulted her.
-
Edmonton Oilers set to make lineup changes for Game 4 of Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
-
Problem property shut down in Spruce Grove after more than 100 calls to RCMP
After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.
Regina
-
'We should be advised': Sask. legislature security says it was unaware MLA was bringing gun to building
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
Regina is home to North America's second largest LED Wall. Here's how it works
Representatives of government and Creative Saskatchewan provided a tour of Regina's new virtual production stage – touting it as another sign that film and television have returned to the province.
-
Sask. teachers now voting on latest tentative offer from province
Saskatchewan teachers have until 6 p.m. Thursday to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a tentative offer from the province that is being endorsed by the teachers' federation president.
Saskatoon
-
'School loss was preventable': Fire destroys school on northern Sask. First Nation
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire on that destroyed the community’s school.
-
'We should be advised': Sask. legislature security says it was unaware MLA was bringing gun to building
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
Saskatoon lowers speeds on these neighbourhood bikeways
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
Vancouver
-
Police clear intersection of pro-Palestinian protesters on UBC campus
Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.
-
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Vancouver rescue group takes in first seal pups of 2024
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Emergency room delays expected as Royal Jubilee Hospital moves to digital system
Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital is going live with a new digital system that could cause temporary delays and diversions from an already busy emergency department, beginning on June 8.
-
Anonymous website calls for BC United's Kevin Falcon to resign
Days after efforts to broker a deal with the BC Conservatives fell apart, BC United's Kevin Falcon was the target of an anonymous online campaign calling for him to resign as leader
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.