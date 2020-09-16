Current conditions and forecast
OTTAWA -- There are six days left in summer and, by the forecast, they're looking mostly sunny.
Wednesday's forecast is warmer than average, with a high of 24°C with lots of sunshine.
The average high for this time of the year is around 19°C.
Do expect a few clouds to move in by the evening, bringing some showers overnight. The low is 9°C, which is in line with seasonal norms.
The showers will be short-lived. The forecast for Thursday calls for the sky to clear up in the morning, with a sunny afternoon in store. The high is a bit below average at 16°C.
Friday is looking sunny with a high of 17°C.
The nighttime lows for the rest of the week do seem rather autumnal—near 1°C to 2°C through to the fall equinox at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22—but the daytime highs remain in the high teens.
Here's a quick look at the long-term forecast: