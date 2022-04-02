A sunny spring Saturday

The weekend in Ottawa is underway with a pleasant, sunny Saturday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the city is sunny with a high of 8 C and a UV index of 5, or moderate.

A few clouds move in this evening. Overnight, expect a seasonal low of -2 C.

Sunday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or possible flurries and a high of 7 C.

After that, it’s sunny skies through the first half of the work week.

Monday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 11 C.

Tuesday sees a few scattered clouds with a high of 11 C.

Wednesday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high of 12 C.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.