A sunny and mild November weekend in Ottawa

The sun is back out over Ottawa after some cloudy days, bringing mild temperatures during the day.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for highs of 9 C on Saturday and 7 C on Sunday with a mix of cloud and sun through the afternoon. The typical high for this time of year is around 8 C.

Saturday is the final day of daylight time in 2023. Clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning an earlier sunrise and sunset on Sunday.

The overnight low into Sunday is -1 C. Sunday's low into Monday is -3 C.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 7 C.

Tuesday could see some showers.