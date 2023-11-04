A sunny and mild November weekend in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    The sun is back out over Ottawa after some cloudy days, bringing mild temperatures during the day.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for highs of 9 C on Saturday and 7 C on Sunday with a mix of cloud and sun through the afternoon. The typical high for this time of year is around 8 C.

    Saturday is the final day of daylight time in 2023. Clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning an earlier sunrise and sunset on Sunday.

    The overnight low into Sunday is -1 C. Sunday's low into Monday is -3 C.

    Monday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 7 C.

    Tuesday could see some showers.

    Vast digital trove of recordings by Canadian literature greats nears completion

    Jason Camlot was chatting with his new boss in the English department of Montreal's Concordia University in 1999 when he spotted a dusty cardboard box of 80 reel-to-reel tapes in a corner of the department head's office. And now, Camlot's discovery has grown into SpokenWeb, a digitized bonanza of thousands of hours of readings and off-the-cuff remarks from Canada's greatest writers during the time when the nation's literature was being invented.

