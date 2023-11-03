What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Just a reminder, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday and clocks go back one hour.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.
Friday night, the 67's host the Guelph Storm at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the 67's face the Barrie Colts at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/,
OUA Women's Soccer Championship
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts the OUA finals on Saturday at 12 p.m.
The Gee-Gees face Queen's University in the championship game.
Catch all the action at Matt Anthony Field.
For more information and tickets, visit https://teams.geegees.ca/landing/index.
OUA Men's Soccer Championship
The Carleton Ravens host York in the OUA men's soccer finals on Saturday.
Game time is 3:30 p.m. at TAAG Park.
For tickets and information, visit https://carletonravens.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1535.
The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time
The NAC English Theatre presents the Last Epistle of Tightrope Time until November 11 at the National Arts Centre.
"The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time is a profound opportunity to witness a legendary Black Canadian artist, ushering the audience on an intimate journey through the town square, the church and through the mind of a Black homosexual man," the NAC website says. "This work gifts audiences a rare occasion to behold the resiliency and dynamism of the human spirit."
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33678.
Shows at the NAC this weekend
Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend
- Friday: NAC Orchestra presents Storgards Conducts Sibelius
- Friday and Saturday: NAC Dance presents Kidd Pivot
For tickets and information, click here.
The Bronson Centre
Check out the following events at the Bronson Centre this weekend:
- Friday: Moneen and Sparta
Love From a Stranger
The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Love From a Stranger until Nov. 11.
The play by Agatha Christie and Frank Vosper is directed by Sarah Hearn.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/love-from-a-stranger/.
Orleans Cork and Fork Festival
Don't miss the Orleans Cork and Fork Festival this weekend at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
The event brings wineries, distilleries, ciders, craft beer and delicious cuisine all under one roof.
For tickets and information, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/orleans-cork-fork-festival.
Ottawa Canadian Film Festival
The Ottawa Canadian Film Festival continues until Saturday at the ByTowne Cinema.
Friday's schedule includes Pen Pals, A Simple Mix-Up and Her Ordinary World.
On Saturday, see Broken Waters.
For more information, visit https://ocanfilmfest.ca/.
Kanata Art Club
The Kanata Art Club hosts the $200 and Under Sale on Saturday and Sunday at the March Central Community Church.
For more information, visit https://kac1.ca/club-activities/xmas-100-and-under-sale.
Ottawa Farmers' Market
The Ottawa Farmers' Market continues year round at Lansdowne.
Support local at the Ottawa Farmers' Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, click here.
Kingston Pen Tours
Take a guided tour of Kingston Penitentiary until Nov. 26.
It's a chance to go behind the walls of Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum security prison.
For tickets, visit https://www.kingstonpentour.com/.
Dial M for Murder
See Dial M for Murder on Friday and Saturday at the Domino Theatre in Kingston.
For tickets, visit https://www.kingstongrand.ca/events/dial-m-for-murder.
Mary's Wedding
See Mary's Wedding at the Seaway Valley Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, click here.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques host Moncton on Saturday afternoon at the Slush Puppie Centre.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend.
Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Barrie Colts at 7 p.m. at the Leon's Centre.
On Saturday, the Guelph Storm visit the Leon's Centre at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
University athletics
The Carleton Ravens face the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in men's hockey action Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Montreal Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Montreal Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.
The Queen's Gaels visit RMC in volleyball action Friday night. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels host Laurentian in OUA basketball action Friday night in the Main Gym. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels men's hockey team hosts Nipissing on Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team visits the University of Ottawa Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team faces Carleton Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.
The Queen's Gaels host Nipissing in basketball action Saturday night. The women's game is at 6 p.m. in the Main Gym, followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels men's hockey team hosts McGill on Saturday. Game time is 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
The Queen's Gaels women's hockey team hosts TMU twice this weekend. Saturday's game is at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday's game is at 2:30 p.m.
Queen's visit RMC in volleyball action on Saturday. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts McGill on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
