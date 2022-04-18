A spring snowfall in the capital

Winter might officially be over, but at least one more blast of spring snow has hit Ottawa.

A weather advisory is in effect for Ottawa due to the mid-April snowfall.

Rain began Monday evening and changed to snow Tuesday morning.

While the forecast calls for 5 to 10 cm of snow, little accumulation is expected due to above zero temperatures.

The forecast high on Tuesday is 4 C with a snow/rain mix through the day.

Expect cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries after midnight. Temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.

Things will warm back up on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 9 C. The normal seasonal high at this time of year is 13 C.

Expect periods of rain and a high of 11 C on Thursday.