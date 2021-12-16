One of the hottest topics of discussion lately has been the potential return to work. Many of us have been working from home for the past year and a half, and now that offices and business start to open back up, we’re learning how many days we’ll get to continue working from home each week, or if work will remain fully remote.

But one thing seems to be certain is that we will be commuting less. Which begs the question; if we’re driving fewer kilometres, shouldn’t our insurance premiums be lower too?

That’s why they created CAA MyPaceTM in 2018, Canada’s only pay-as-you-go auto insurance payment program for low-milage drivers. You get the freedom to pay only for the distance you drive.

What is CAA MyPace?

When CAA MyPace first launched, it was tailored for people who drove fewer than 9,000km per year. But to make the program even stronger as people start going to the office one or two days a week, CAA Insurance has increased the distance on the pay-as-you-go program to up to 12,000km per year.

CAA Insurance conducted a survey in August of 2021, and found that 64% of the 2,100+ Ontarians surveyed would consider an insurance product, now or at renewal, that lets them only pay for the distance they drive,

Like the way you only pay for the gas your car uses, CAA MyPace gives motorists the ability to take control of their car insurance costs by only paying for the distance they drive.

If you typically take transit to work and leave the car at home, work from home full time, or just generally don’t use your car on a daily basis, CAA MyPace might be a good option for you.

Is it really better than traditional auto insurance?

Simply put, if you drive less than 12,000km per year, yes.

But the proof is in the numbers. Ontario drivers are taking notice of CAA MyPace, as new policies increased by over 400% during the pandemic.

On average, Ontario drivers save 50% on their auto insurance premiums with CAA MyPace compared to a traditional policy.

As we near the end of the year, it’s the perfect time to review your current auto insurance policy to find out if you could save money by switching.

To see if CAA MyPace is right for you, calla licensed CAA Insurance agent at 1-977-222-1717 or broker. You can also visit a CAA store or GETCAAINSURANCE.ca.

