A mysterious plaque, the collapse of a construction company, and a brazen heist: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
An official-looking plaque briefly appears near the site of a convoy counter-protest, a construction company closure ripples through the community, and a jewelry heist so dramatic, it could be a movie script.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
Plaque commemorating 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy' briefly appears
An official-looking plaque appeared on the bridge at Bank Street and Riverside Drive this week, commemorating a major act of citizen resistance to the "Freedom Convoy" occupation last year.
The plaque was designed to look like a real city of Ottawa plaque, but the city said it didn't make it nor put it up.
It appeared on the bridge Thursday morning, but by the evening it had disappeared. The city again said it had nothing to do with it and didn't take it down. Some councillors had appealed to keep it as a piece of public art before it disappeared.
The "Battle of Billings Bridge" is the name given to a counter-protest at the intersection of Bank and Riverside, where hundreds of residents blocked a group of convoy supporters from entering downtown to bolster the number of people supporting the occupation.
It's unclear who made the plaque and who took it.
A plaque commemorating the 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests erected at the bridge. The plaque is designed to look like an official city of Ottawa commemoration. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
Closure of Highbridge Construction ripples through Ottawa
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Highbridge Construction closed its doors last week, leaving homeowners left with many questions and few answers. Employees' paycheques are bouncing, the locks on the company's St. Joseph Boulevard storefront have been changed, and some customers are considering a class action lawsuit.
CTV News Ottawa has made multiple attempts to contact Highbridge Construction and has not yet received a response.
Ottawa police also confirm the fraud unit is investigating.
Highbridge Construction in Ottawa has ceased operations, leaving customers with unfinished projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. (CTV News Ottawa)
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewelry store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur was shocked to find his business had been broken into last weekend and even more surprised to find a gaping hole in the wall that led to the jewelry store next door.
Moe Hussain operates Moe's BBQ on Bank Street in the Towngate Shopping Plaza. He arrived at work last Sunday to find his shop was broken into. Then he found a giant hole in the wall that he shares with Le's Jewellery next door. Thieves had cut through the way, including through pipes, to get at the jewelry store's safe.
Hussain said he hoped to reopen for takeout, but it’s unclear how long his dining area will be closed. The owners of Le's Jewellery said they were heartbroken by the theft, but declined to offer further details in the immediate aftermath of the robbery.
Reports indicate they lost half a million dollars worth of merchandise.
Moe’s BBQ Smokehouse restaurant was used to gain access to a jewellery store on Bank Street as part of a heist to steal a safe. Thieves cut a hole in the wall that separates the two businesses. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
Beloved Ottawa physiotherapist found dead
Four people are facing murder charges in the death of a much-loved Ottawa physiotherapist.
Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road late Tuesday night.
Friends described Andrades as fun loving, outgoing and generous. The uOttawa graduate owned his own private physiotherapy practice in Gloucester, treating many patients in the region.
On Thursday, police said three Ottawa men are facing murder charges.
Nicolas Bergeret, 36, and Antoine Richemond, 33, have been charged with first-degree murder. George DaCosta, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder.
On Friday, Ottawa police said Katherine McRae, 36, of Ottawa is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
Friends held a vigil Friday to honour Andrades's life.
A shrine for Kyle Andrades at Connor's Irish Pub in Orleans, one of his favourite hangout spots. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
Supporters outnumber protesters outside drag storytime event at NAC
A large group of Ottawa residents came out Wednesday to support a drag storytime event at the National Arts Centre.
The event, part of Capital Pride's Winterlude programming, featured stories read by drag performers China Doll and Cyril Cinder, with music by Monkey Rock Music.
Much like other drag events, protesters were anticipated. A few dozen protesters holding signs with Bible verses turned out to oppose the event, but more than 200 supporters outnumbered them. More than a dozen police officers were on scene to keep the peace between the two sides.
Ottawa police confirm four people were arrested but all were released at the scene. No criminal charges were laid.
Cyril Cinder later thanked the crowd for their support.
Supporters of a drag storytime event at Ottawa's National Arts Centre use Pride flags to block signs held by protesters. Feb. 8, 2023. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
Doug Ford reacts to John Tory affair, resignation announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
We interviewed ChatGPT to ask if AI could replace human jobs, here’s what it said
The emergence of sophisticated new artificial intelligence (AI) programs capable of performing a growing number of human tasks has many asking: will AI replace me someday? CTVNews.ca asked AI chatbot ChatGPT. Here is what it said.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war as one-year anniversary nears
In a small coal-mining town on Ukraine's eastern front line, a fight for strategic superiority is being waged in a battlefield steeped with symbolism as the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion nears.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
-
Primary care clinics in pharmacies exceed expectations: Pharmacy association
A pharmacy on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., is one of 12 with a primary care clinic -- a set-up similar to a doctor’s office where a pharmacist dedicates their day to seeing patients.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford reacts to John Tory affair, resignation announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
-
Tory hasn't yet handed in resignation, is still Toronto's mayor: city
As of Saturday, John Tory has not submitted his resignation letter and is still the mayor of Canada’s largest municipality, the city clerk confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
Former Toronto mayoral candidate announces intention to run in 2023 by-election
At least one former mayoral candidates has announced they will run for mayor of Toronto after John Tory resigns, with others signaling initial interest.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe how the Quebec daycare bus crash unfolded, moment by moment
Witnesses recount the moments before and after a city bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, Que., killing two children.
-
French overtakes math as toughest subject for Quebec students: survey
French is now the school subject that gives young people in Quebec the most trouble, overtaking intimidating math, according to a survey shared with The Canadian Press on the eve of Hooked on School Days. The Leger poll was conducted online at the end of January among 1,005 Quebecers on behalf of the organization Alloprof. Of these, 197 were parents of children attending primary or secondary school.
-
New Montreal video game studio to hire 150, develop fantasy series
A new AAA game studio is set to enter the Montreal market. KRAFTON Inc. said this week that it will open its first Canadian studio in the city that is home to gaming heavyweights Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Gameloft and others.
Northern Ontario
-
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
-
Tory hasn't yet handed in resignation, is still Toronto's mayor: city
As of Saturday, John Tory has not submitted his resignation letter and is still the mayor of Canada’s largest municipality, the city clerk confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
London
-
'Increased police presence' at ONroute station: Elgin County OPP
OPP are issuing an advisory to the public of increased police activity at the ONroute in Elgin County due to an investigation, according to a tweet.
-
Here comes the sun — and then the rain
If the winter blues have you dreaming of spring, then a bit of good news is in order with a weekend full of sunshine in London’s forecast — but you better enjoy it while it lasts.
-
117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022: Northern Tornadoes Project
It was a busy year for meteorologists and weather researchers, with 117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022 — tying 2021 for the most in a single season — according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Main Street building 'total loss': WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are cleaning up in North Point Douglas after a massive fire tore through a commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.
-
56 laid off at the Mint amid 'ongoing geopolitical instability'
The Royal Canadian Mint has made layoffs at its Winnipeg facility due to lagging business in international coin clients, but says the measure is only temporary.
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to incidents alleged to have happened during visits to the washroom.
-
Doug Ford reacts to John Tory affair, resignation announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
-
Farmhouse destroyed by fire in North Dumfries
Police and fire officials are investigating after an abandoned farmhouse in North Dumfries Township burnt to the ground early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
'I love my culture': Sask. Indigenous dancer to perform at Super Bowl LVII
An Indigenous dancer from Saskatchewan is preparing for a performance of a lifetime, taking the stage at this year’s Super Bowl.
-
Dustin Wolf stops 42 shots as Wranglers defeat Barracudas 4-1 in San Jose showdown
The Wranglers started the second half of the AHL season with a victory, riding some hot goaltending from Dustin Wolf to shut down the Barracudas 4-1 in San Jose Friday night.
-
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking claims silver in World Cup snowboard halfpipe
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium.
Saskatoon
-
'We just need answers': Fairhaven Community Association holds meeting regarding STC Wellness Centre
Over 250 residents attended a meeting called by the Fairhaven Community Association regarding the STC Wellness Center Thursday night.
-
'I love my culture': Sask. Indigenous dancer to perform at Super Bowl LVII
An Indigenous dancer from Saskatchewan is preparing for a performance of a lifetime, taking the stage at this year’s Super Bowl.
-
Taser deployed during arrest of man threatening self harm: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) used a conducted energy weapon to arrest a 24-year-old who had barricaded himself inside a home overnight.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
W5
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
-
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Premier Eby uses surplus budget cash for one-time billion-dollar growth fund
Every community in British Columbia will be eligible for infrastructure grants coming from a one-time $1-billion government fund.
-
Vancouver developer seeking creditor protection, facing $700 million in debt
Coromandel Properties Ltd. has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
-
Recruiting new nurses a concern amid health-care staff shortage
With hundreds of psychiatric nurse positions unfilled in B.C., Vancouver's mayor is modifying his promise to hire 100 mental health nurses, who he said would work alongside 100 new police officers in the Downtown Eastside.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
14-year-old's magazine turning pages in Sask.
What started as a pandemic project has turned into a side hustle for Mossbank's Carson Green. The 14-year-old created a magazine called Everything Country and produces the magazine from start to finish, including writing, photos, and formatting.
-
Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.