A mysterious plaque, the collapse of a construction company, and a brazen heist: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week

An official-looking plaque briefly appears near the site of a convoy counter-protest, a construction company closure ripples through the community, and a jewelry heist so dramatic, it could be a movie script.

An official-looking plaque appeared on the bridge at Bank Street and Riverside Drive this week, commemorating a major act of citizen resistance to the "Freedom Convoy" occupation last year.

The plaque was designed to look like a real city of Ottawa plaque, but the city said it didn't make it nor put it up.

It appeared on the bridge Thursday morning, but by the evening it had disappeared. The city again said it had nothing to do with it and didn't take it down. Some councillors had appealed to keep it as a piece of public art before it disappeared.

The "Battle of Billings Bridge" is the name given to a counter-protest at the intersection of Bank and Riverside, where hundreds of residents blocked a group of convoy supporters from entering downtown to bolster the number of people supporting the occupation.

It's unclear who made the plaque and who took it.

Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Highbridge Construction closed its doors last week, leaving homeowners left with many questions and few answers. Employees' paycheques are bouncing, the locks on the company's St. Joseph Boulevard storefront have been changed, and some customers are considering a class action lawsuit.

CTV News Ottawa has made multiple attempts to contact Highbridge Construction and has not yet received a response.

Ottawa police also confirm the fraud unit is investigating.

An Ottawa restaurateur was shocked to find his business had been broken into last weekend and even more surprised to find a gaping hole in the wall that led to the jewelry store next door.

Moe Hussain operates Moe's BBQ on Bank Street in the Towngate Shopping Plaza. He arrived at work last Sunday to find his shop was broken into. Then he found a giant hole in the wall that he shares with Le's Jewellery next door. Thieves had cut through the way, including through pipes, to get at the jewelry store's safe.

Hussain said he hoped to reopen for takeout, but it’s unclear how long his dining area will be closed. The owners of Le's Jewellery said they were heartbroken by the theft, but declined to offer further details in the immediate aftermath of the robbery.

Reports indicate they lost half a million dollars worth of merchandise.

Four people are facing murder charges in the death of a much-loved Ottawa physiotherapist.

Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road late Tuesday night.

Friends described Andrades as fun loving, outgoing and generous. The uOttawa graduate owned his own private physiotherapy practice in Gloucester, treating many patients in the region.

On Thursday, police said three Ottawa men are facing murder charges.

Nicolas Bergeret, 36, and Antoine Richemond, 33, have been charged with first-degree murder. George DaCosta, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Friday, Ottawa police said Katherine McRae, 36, of Ottawa is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Friends held a vigil Friday to honour Andrades's life.

A large group of Ottawa residents came out Wednesday to support a drag storytime event at the National Arts Centre.

The event, part of Capital Pride's Winterlude programming, featured stories read by drag performers China Doll and Cyril Cinder, with music by Monkey Rock Music.

Much like other drag events, protesters were anticipated. A few dozen protesters holding signs with Bible verses turned out to oppose the event, but more than 200 supporters outnumbered them. More than a dozen police officers were on scene to keep the peace between the two sides.

Ottawa police confirm four people were arrested but all were released at the scene. No criminal charges were laid.

Cyril Cinder later thanked the crowd for their support.

