Supporters greatly outnumber protesters at drag storytime event at Ottawa's NAC

A large group of Ottawa residents came out Wednesday to support a drag storytime event at the National Arts Centre.

The event, part of Capital Pride's Winterlude programming, featured stories read by drag performers China Doll and Cyril Cinder, with music by Monkey Rock Music.

Much like other drag events, protesters were anticipated. A few dozen protesters holding signs with Bible verses turned out to oppose the event, but more than 200 supporters outnumbered them. More than a dozen police officers were on scene to keep the peace between the two sides.

Among the supporters was Ottawa Centre New Democrat MPP Joel Harden and Ottawa city councillor Ariel Troster, who said she was able to join the crowd of supporters after Wednesday's city council meeting ended.

At least one protester was taken into custody at the scene but it is unclear if any charges will be laid. CTV News has reached out to Ottawa police for more information.

--With files from CTV's Jeremie Charron.