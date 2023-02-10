Fourth person facing charges in death of Ottawa physiotherapist

Ottawa police at the scene of a suspicious death of a 35-year-old man at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police at the scene of a suspicious death of a 35-year-old man at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina