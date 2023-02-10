Fourth person facing charges in death of Ottawa physiotherapist

A fourth person is facing charges in connection to the murder of a beloved Ottawa physiotherapist.

Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road late Tuesday night.

On Friday, Ottawa police said Kathrine McRae, 36, of Ottawa is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

"The evidence trail that investigators have been following led to this fourth arrest," police said in a media release.

On Thursday, police said three Ottawa men are facing murder charges.

Nicolas Bergeret, 36, and Antoine Richemond, 33, have been charged with first-degree murder. George DaCosta, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Friends described Andrades as fun-loving, outgoing and generous. The uOttawa graduate owned his own private physiotherapy practice in Gloucester, treating many patients in the region.